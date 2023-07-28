Cooking with Cash Wa
Water main break sends water in Moorhead street

Crews working on a fix near Bennett Park.
Crews working on a fix near Bennett Park.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was a watery mess in Moorhead when a water main broke near a park.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. to 2nd Ave. and 17th St. S. near Bennett Park for water bubbling up.

At one point, the caller said water was about two feet deep on the road.

City repair workers were dispatched and made a quick fix. It’s unknown at this time if the area will need more extensive repairs.

