UPDATE: Man arrested after brawl outside of Fargo bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is facing charges, accused of aggravated assault following a brawl outside of a Fargo bar Sunday.

Fargo Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Dalton Thursday.

Authorities say there were called to the Old Broadway around 2:15 a.m. Video of the brawl has been circulating around social media.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

