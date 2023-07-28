Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

UPDATE: Man arrested after brawl outside of Fargo bar

Fargo Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Dalton Thursday.
Jeremy Dalton
Jeremy Dalton(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is facing charges, accused of aggravated assault following a brawl outside of a Fargo bar Sunday.

Fargo Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Dalton Thursday.

Authorities say there were called to the Old Broadway around 2:15 a.m. Video of the brawl has been circulating around social media.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres Mall getting new store
Fargo woman arrested, accused of slapping her baby in the face several times and recording it
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
Crash graphic.
Four-vehicle crash in west-central MN sends several to hospital

Latest News

Touring a nursing facility in Roseville, MN
Gov. Walz highlights state investments in nursing home workforce
The Fargo community is continuing their support of law enforcement officers with more and more...
‘Swing Fore Support’: Fargo business hosts fundraiser for those impacted by July 14 shooting
Sanford Health ends merger with Fairview
Sanford Health ends merger with Fairview
Mohamad Barakat
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says