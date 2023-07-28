Cooking with Cash Wa
Two Old Broadway bouncers fired after punching and kicking man

Video shows punch(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court documentation filed Friday is shedding some light on what happened leading up to a now viral Facebook video of an alleged assault outside of the Old Broadway in downtown Fargo. The situation happened around 2:15am on the morning of Sunday, July 24th.

In the video, you can see a man having a verbal argument with a bouncer, later identified as Jeremy Dalton. In the video, you can hear Dalton get on a radio to tell his boss that he is about to punch the victim. Dalton is then seen lunging forward, punching the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, while another bouncer is seen kicking the man in the face.

The General Manager of the Old Broadway told police that he was quickly made aware of the situation and will be terminating employment with both of the bouncers involved.

The next day, the victim contacted police because he saw the video circulating on Facebook. The man told police that he was out on a date to the Old Broadway, when the two bouncers started “hitting” on the woman, eventually grabbing her skirt. The man says the bouncers continued to follow them around the bar, eventually following them outside, where the verbal altercation started.

Dalton recalled in a statement to police that he heard over the radio that his coworker needed help with an individual who was “cracked out”, which is a term they use for a person who is acting out. Dalton told police when he made it out to the sidewalk, he was there to “diffuse” the situation between the man and the other bouncer.

The man was treated the next day for his injuries at Riverview Hospital in Crookston, where he stated he had a broken jaw, a broken nose and a broken eye socket.

Jeremy Dalton is facing charges of aggravated assault. The other bouncer involved in the incident has not been charged.

