Store manager at Fargo Kirkland’s fired for stealing $11,000 worth of returns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The store manager at Kirkland’s Home in Fargo has been fired after admitting to taking thousands of dollars worth of returns.

According to documents filed in Cass County Court, Amy Schacher is accused of committing the thefts for several months. She is charged with one felony count of Theft-Deception.

In an audit, the regional manager discovered several suspicious returns completed by Schacher. Court documents say receipts of the transactions show the refunds were deposited into her personal bank account. Store video of the transactions indicate the returns were made without the product or other customers present.

According to court documents, Schacher admitted to taking approximately $11,000 by making false transactions for herself, friends and customers starting in late summer of 2022. The audit done by Kirkland’s shows alleged thefts between January and June of 2023, including 14 transactions totaling $6,298.37.

Investigators were able to make contact with Schacher on June 20. When asked why she wasn’t using the company’s system for returns, she said since the items didn’t have receipts, she decided to put the money on her personal card and then Venmo the money to customers.

When asked to provide evidence of the refunds through Venmo, Schacher said her account had been hacked, so she started withdrawing money from an ATM to pay back customers.

In a letter to Kirkland’s, Schacher said in part, “I would either keep the damaged or return items or let my customers/friends keep the items after the return. I knew it was wrong and I’m not sure why I did it. I love this store. It will never happen again.”

Schacher was formally charged on July 28 and is scheduled to appear in court on August 22.

