Showers Exit with Some Peaks of Sunshine

TONIGHT: A few showers linger in parts of Lakes country, but they will continue to exit east by early this evening. Cloud cover will be a little slower to exit, but we can expect clearing skies tonight.

High temperatures today topped out at least 10-20 degrees cooler than Thursday, thanks to a cool front and the morning showers/cloud cover.

Overnight, with the clearing skies and high pressure starting to settle in, temperatures will fall into the 50s for most, upper 40s for a few folks north and west. A refreshing night to open the windows and let some fresh air in!

EXTENDED FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 50s in the mornings and 70s-80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning. The cooler day will be Saturday with temperatures warm a few degrees on Sunday. There is another chance of showers and storms Sunday night, though fairly isolated.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The heat returns next week as we start off the first week of August! Monday starts off with seasonable low temperatures, and we warm up into the 80s to near 90 south. Cloud cover increases by later in the day with a chance for showers and storms. A bit warmer by Tuesday. Morning lows will be about 10 degrees warmer, in the 60s to near 70. Expect partly cloudy skies and yet another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The peak of the heat for the week comes on Wednesday as highs warm into the 80s and low 90s. A cold front arriving will bring another chance of storms. High pressure returns after Wednesday’s cold front, and temperatures for Thursday and Friday dip back into the 80s. It also looks drier to wrap up the week.

