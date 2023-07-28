ND, MT Senators react to passage of NDAA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The United States Senate passed the annual national defense policy bill Thursday night following a week of debate.

The National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, has a lot of benefits for North Dakotans and Montanans, the states’ senators say. Besides a 5.2 percent pay increase for all troops, Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, pointed out a provision allowing National Guard members to get reimbursed for travel expenses. Currently, Daines said they were only reimbursed for lodging.

“The men and women who have volunteered to serve our nation should not have to spend all of their drill pay on gas to get to and from their duty station,” said Daines.

For North Dakota, Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, said the bill provides upgrades to the nuclear triad for the Minot Air Force Base, missions at the Grand Forks Air Force Base, and a radar system for the Cavalier Space Force Base.

“[It] also advances technologies that will enable us to stay ahead of adversaries like China. Both the Grand Forks Air Force Base and the mission of the North Dakota National Guard are vital in that effort,” said Hoeven.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, said amendments prohibiting foreign adversaries from purchasing farmland are vital for national security. He said he was also able to secure amendments requiring an investigation into how China is using American technology for espionage and declaring international trafficking of fentanyl as a national emergency.

“China doesn’t do this stuff by mistake. If you take a look at what happened in North Dakota, where they were putting up a processing plant next to a military base, that’s just crazy. We shouldn’t be allowing that,” said Tester.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, said the NDAA secures funding authorization for many missions that benefit North Dakota’s military community.

“This year’s bill fully funds nuclear modernization efforts, supports our efforts to help increase our intelligence capabilities, and grow the Space Force, which is part of the same mission,” said Cramer.

With two different versions of the NDAA passed in the House and Senate, a conference committee will now have to agree on a version. The biggest differences will be on social amendments including prohibiting the Department of Defense from using taxpayer dollars for gender reassignment surgery and abortion services that passed in the House.

“I think a lot of this stuff will fall out because hopefully, people will understand the NDAA is about protecting this nation. Have the fights on social issues somewhere else, don’t have it on the defense bill,” said Tester.

Lawmakers have left Washington for the August recess and are not expected to return until after Labor Day.

The Senate NDAA passed in an 86-11 vote.

