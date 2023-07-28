Moorhead apartment fire knocked out fast by firefighters

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead firefighters knocked out at Skaff Apartments on 27th Ave. S. Thursday evening.

The call came in just after 7. Fire officials say the damage was contained to the unit it started in, and that tenant was not home at the time.

There were no injuries to anyone else in the building.

Officials say they don’t believe anyone will be displaced because of it, except the tenant of the fire unit.

