Moorhead apartment fire knocked out fast by firefighters

Skaff Apartments Fire
Skaff Apartments Fire(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead firefighters knocked out at Skaff Apartments on 27th Ave. S. Thursday evening.

The call came in just after 7. Fire officials say the damage was contained to the unit it started in, and that tenant was not home at the time.

There were no injuries to anyone else in the building.

Officials say they don’t believe anyone will be displaced because of it, except the tenant of the fire unit.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

