Minnesota Republicans making last-ditch effort to pause cannabis legalization

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Just days from the official legalization of cannabis in Minnesota, state republicans are making a last-ditch effort to put a pause on the law.

House republicans issued a letter to state leaders Friday morning requesting a special session ahead of August 1. With legalization set to take place on Tuesday, the minority party listed several concerns with the bill in its letter.

Among those concerns are calls for local control over whether the substance is sold and stricter penalties for those under the age of 21. Republicans also took issue with the fact that the drug will be legal before licenses have been distributed for legal sale.

Twenty House republicans signed the letter. The DFL has responded by pointing out inaccuracies in the republican letter.

