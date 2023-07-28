Man charged after alleged sexual assault of young girl at Scheels

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is charged in Cass County court with one count of felony Gross Sexual Imposition for allegedly touching a young girl inappropriately at Scheels on 45th Street in Fargo.

Sean Wooley was arrested on July 20 for the alleged sexual assault after several people in the store reported to Scheels staff members what they say was inappropriate behavior. According to court documents, the Loss Prevention Agent at Scheels said they had been watching Wooley touch a young female inappropriately on store security cameras.

The incident report says Wooley had his hand on the lower back and butt area of an 11-year-old girl. Court documents say officers reviewed video, which showed Wooley touching the girl’s butt multiple times throughout the store, touching her thigh, putting his hand under her shirt, touching her bare skin, and holding her hair.

When interviewed by police, the girl told officers she felt “kinda uncomfortable” with Wooley touching her, while pointing to her thigh, lower back and butt area.

Court documents say Wooley denied touching the girl or being inappropriate, saying he only hugged her. A woman who was with the girl told officers she saw Wooley being affectionate with the girl, but didn’t think he was trying to do it in an inappropriate way.

Wooley appeared in Cass County court on July 26 and his next court appearance is scheduled for late August.

