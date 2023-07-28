LIVE: Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner

DES MOINES (Gray) - The GOP’s biggest names gathered Friday evening at the Iowa Events Center.

Speakers at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner were allowed 10 minutes to address the supporters in the ballroom.

When it was Texas Congressman Will Hurd’s turn to speak, he was booed after saying that electing former President Trump in the primary was equal to re-electing President Biden.

BREAKING ⚠️ Congressman @WillHurd gets booed as he says Trump isn't running to make America great, he's running to stay out of prison pic.twitter.com/pBsi0rPu5L — Conner Hendricks TV (@ConnerReports) July 29, 2023

Others in attendance Friday night included former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence; governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, and Doug Burgum of North Dakota; as well as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, and others.

There was only one Republican presidential candidate absent from Friday’s event: Chris Christie did not attend.

The event got underway at 6 p.m. in the main ballroom; doors opened two hours earlier. The program was expected to conclude at 9 p.m., with several candidates and organizations hosting receptions in suites after the event.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

@Mike_Pence says it was the greatest honor of his life to serve as VP. Would ban transgender personnel from serving in the military. Calls for minimum 15 week abortion ban nationally. Avoids speaking about his support for Ukraine, which he got booed for @theFAMiLYLEADER Summit. pic.twitter.com/P42wa6Xoze — Conner Hendricks TV (@ConnerReports) July 29, 2023

@RonDeSantis “Hello Iowa, are you ready to send @JoeBiden back to his basement in Delaware?” pic.twitter.com/2zyY4l18mz — Conner Hendricks TV (@ConnerReports) July 28, 2023

@RonDeSantis says he’d send the military to the border pic.twitter.com/AmETNoXfXV — Conner Hendricks TV (@ConnerReports) July 28, 2023

@AsaHutchinson says he’ll be a “pro-life” president.



-Emphasizes rural upbringing, says we need a strong farm bill.



-talks about energy independence — Conner Hendricks TV (@ConnerReports) July 28, 2023

@KimReynoldsIA touts parental rights education law pic.twitter.com/SmNEjZWExr — Conner Hendricks TV (@ConnerReports) July 28, 2023

@NikkiHaley praises @KimReynoldsIA’s education law, says she’ll end catch and release at the border, term limits needed in Washington. — Conner Hendricks TV (@ConnerReports) July 28, 2023

Watch Friday night’s event

6 News WOWT Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

