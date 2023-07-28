Cooking with Cash Wa
LIVE: Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner

Crowd boos Texas Congressman Will Hurd for remarks about Trump
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES (Gray) - The GOP’s biggest names gathered Friday evening at the Iowa Events Center.

Speakers at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner were allowed 10 minutes to address the supporters in the ballroom.

When it was Texas Congressman Will Hurd’s turn to speak, he was booed after saying that electing former President Trump in the primary was equal to re-electing President Biden.

Others in attendance Friday night included former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence; governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, and Doug Burgum of North Dakota; as well as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, and others.

There was only one Republican presidential candidate absent from Friday’s event: Chris Christie did not attend.

The event got underway at 6 p.m. in the main ballroom; doors opened two hours earlier. The program was expected to conclude at 9 p.m., with several candidates and organizations hosting receptions in suites after the event.

6 News WOWT Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

