Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years

A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its May report on consumer spending. The report contains a measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer prices that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve fell last month to its lowest level since March 2021, the latest sign that inflation in the United States is steadily cooling from its once-painful highs.

Prices rose just 3% in June from 12 months earlier, down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2% from May to June, up slightly from 0.1% the previous month.

Last month’s sharp slowdown in year-over-year inflation largely reflected falling gas prices, as well as milder increases in grocery costs.

Still, a measure of “core” prices, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, remained elevated even though it also eased last month. Those still-high underlying inflation pressures are a key reason why the Fed raised its short-term interest rate Wednesday to a 22-year high.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that Americans’ willingness to keep spending, despite two years of high inflation and 11 Fed rate hikes over 17 months, remains a powerful driver of the economy. Consumer spending rose 0.5% from May to June, up from 0.2% the previous month.

