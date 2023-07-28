Cooler Friday with Showers and Thunder

Clouds increase this morning and showers and thunder are moving in from the west. Sunshine will hang on longest in Minnesota, where temperatures are likely to be warmest ahead of the rain. Highs will reach into the 70s and low 80s. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throughout the days so remember to stay hydrated. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

