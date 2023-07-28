Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Cooler Friday with Showers and Thunder

Warming again next week
By Lisa Green
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds increase this morning and showers and thunder are moving in from the west. Sunshine will hang on longest in Minnesota, where temperatures are likely to be warmest ahead of the rain. Highs will reach into the 70s and low 80s. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throughout the days so remember to stay hydrated. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
Four-vehicle crash in west-central MN sends several to hospital
Mohamad Barakat
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Thomas Dye and Kate Dye
Daughter of FPD officer raising money after losing mom abruptly
Fargo woman arrested, accused of slapping her baby in the face several times and recording it
ND State Hospital
Woman accused of attempted double murder to undergo psychological evaluation

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather July 27
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather July 27
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather July 27
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather - July 27