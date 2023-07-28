Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By The Associated Press and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said.

The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just north of the border crossing at Pembina, North Dakota, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canadian officials said it was the largest narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

“Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities,” said Rob Hill, assistant commissioner and commanding officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on drug trafficking charges and later released, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dye and Kate Dye
Daughter of FPD officer raising money after losing mom abruptly
Mohamad Barakat
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Crash graphic.
Four-vehicle crash in west-central MN sends several to hospital
Jeremy Dalton
UPDATE: Man arrested after assault outside of Fargo bar
ND State Hospital
Woman accused of attempted double murder to undergo psychological evaluation

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News July 28 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
Store manager at Fargo Kirkland’s fired for stealing $11,000 worth of returns
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News July 28 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 4pm
Man charged after alleged sexual assault of young girl at Scheels