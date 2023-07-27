Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

‘Swing Fore Support’: Fargo business hosts fundraiser for those impacted by July 14 shooting

The Fargo community is continuing their support of law enforcement officers with more and more businesses and community members making contributions.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Fargo community is continuing their support for law enforcement officers with signs, well-wishes, and financially. More and more businesses and community members are making contributions, including Suite Shots.

Suite Shots is hoping to hit an ace while helping the Fargo Police Department following the tragedy earlier this month.

Suite Shots Food & Beverage Director, Pat Lipsiea says, “Just start thinking about what can we do to play a small role in helping out.”

He points out that Fargo is such a tight-knit community.

“Everybody has a first responder in their life, be it in their immediate family their friend group, their social group, we all know folks that are out there every day kind of putting it on the line,” says Lipsiea.

The outpouring of support and empathy for those impacted by the tragedy is expectedly shining bright throughout the city.

We’ve also learned a lot about fallen Officer Jake Wallin.

Lipsiea says, “Such a substantial loss, such a young great guy who had the best intentions and just wanted to do what he could to help serve and protect his community.”

And while Officer Wallin was new to the Fargo, there’s no doubt he’s made a lasting impression.

”The sacrifice that he made and the sacrifice that the other officers made, possibly prevented tragedy that we can’t even imagine so ah you know there’s no way to put it in words but if you try, just thank you,” says Lipsiea.

And after everything our community knows it can never thank our officers enough.

“Just say thank you. There’s no proper way to articulate the appreciation to someone who makes the ultimate sacrifice,” adds Lipsiea.

The fundraiser goes until 11 PM tonight. If you don’t want to play golf there is an option for free-will donation. You can also enjoy live music and giveaways. All donations are going to the Leadership Care Fund.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres Mall getting new store
Fargo woman arrested, accused of slapping her baby in the face several times and recording it
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
July 23 incident
UPDATE: FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Crash graphic.
Four-vehicle crash in west-central MN sends several to hospital

Latest News

Sanford Health ends merger with Fairview
Sanford Health ends merger with Fairview
Mohamad Barakat
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
32nd Avenue reconstruction in Fargo moves into Phase 4
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News July 27 - Part 2