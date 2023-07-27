Still Sultry South Today, Storms Possible

It was a HOT and HUMID Wednesday across the region as anticipated! High temperatures soared into the 90s for most, low triple digits in a couple of spots south. Even where highs were in the mid to upper 90s, the oppressive dewpoint values/humidity led to heat indices (feels-like temps) between 100-110 Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The high today (air temperature) in Fargo at Hector airport hit 98, while the Grand Forks airport had a high temp reading of 97. It hit 101 in places like Bismarck, Mobridge, Aberdeen, Sisseton, and a site in the Sheyenne Grasslands at a fire weather station 18 miles east of Lisbon.

TODAY: Morning thunderstorms will continue to exit eastward through the rest of the morning. Thursday is still hot, especially in the south, but we will be starting the downward temperature trend. Highs will be in the 80s north to low 90s south, and we will still be a little on the humid side as well. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms into the afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: By the end of the week, a cooldown brings temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. Conditions will still be humid with yet another chance of showers on Friday night. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throughout the days so remember to stay hydrated. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

