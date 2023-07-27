Cooler Friday with Showers and Thunder

OVERNIGHT: Thursday was still hot, especially in the south, but we will be starting the downward temperature trend. Highs were in the 80s north to low 90s south, and we were still humid side as well.

Overnight, skies will clear and there will be a slight north breeze. Towards daybreak, clouds begin to increase as showers and thunder arrive from the west. Temperatures by Friday morning will be in the 50s to low 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: By the end of the week, a cooldown brings temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. Conditions will still be humid with yet another chance of showers on Friday night. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throughout the days so remember to stay hydrated. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

