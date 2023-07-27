Still Sultry South Today, Storms Possible

THIS EVENING: Thursday was still hot, especially in the south, but we will be starting the downward temperature trend. Highs in the 80s north to low 90s south, and we will still be a little on the humid side as well.

There are a few light passing showers through the northern half of the region, but most are dry today.

There is a chance for a few thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening. However, unlike the last couple of days, we are monitoring a smaller risk area. The area we are watching is our eastern counties from Lakes country and points east. Storms that develop will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts. If you are traveling east of Hubbard/Wadena counties the risk for severe storms increases with the threat of very large hail 2+” and straight-line winds to 70. There is also a slight chance of a tornado. Keep in mind this greater risk is outside of our viewing area to the east.

Overnight, skies will clear and there will be a slight north breeze. Towards daybreak, clouds begin to increase as showers and thunder arrive from the west. Temperatures by Friday morning will be in the 50s to low 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: By the end of the week, a cooldown brings temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. Conditions will still be humid with yet another chance of showers on Friday night. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throughout the days so remember to stay hydrated. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

