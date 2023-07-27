Cooking with Cash Wa
Sanford Health ends merger with Fairview

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Thursday that it is discontinuing the merger process with Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services.

A press release from Sanford Health stated the reason for ending merger talks was a lack of support from “certain Minnesota stakeholders.”

The significant benefits we identified for a combined system with Fairview Health Services compelled us to exhaust all potential pathways to completing our proposed merger. However, without support for this transaction from certain Minnesota stakeholders, we have determined it is in the best interest of Sanford Health to discontinue the merger process.

“This is the right decision for our patients and residents, our people and the communities we serve,” Gassen said. “We remain committed to providing world-class care to patients across our footprint. We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from many Minnesotans who share our vision to invest in health care delivery and enhance access to care in both rural and urban areas.”

“Throughout this process, the one thing that has remained constant is the incredible pride I have in our organization and the care our people deliver every day,” Gassen said. “We are fortunate to be in a strong position, with opportunities to invest in our people and our patients, and I am excited as ever about our path forward.”

