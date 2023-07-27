Rochester man arrested in Emerado on suspicion of luring a minor

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Rochester, MN man was arrested Tuesday in Grand Forks County on suspicion of luring a minor.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Henke, 27, initiated a text message conversation with a sheriff’s deputy under the belief he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl. According to deputies, Henke engaged in a sexually explicit conversation that led him to travel from Des Moines, IA to Grand Forks. The report says Henke rented a hotel with the intention of meeting and engaging in sexual activity with the underage girl.

While attempting to meet the girl, Henke was arrested at a restaurant in Emerado.

The incident remains under investigation. If you are aware of any inappropriate sexual conversations or actions between adults and minors, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency.

