Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Todd County, Minn.
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TODD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Todd County, Minnesota Tuesday.
It happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 10 near mile post 107.
Troopers say a Wadena man was walking along the highway when he was struck by a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Highway Patrol is still investigating.
