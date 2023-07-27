Cooking with Cash Wa
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Todd County, Minn.

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TODD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Todd County, Minnesota Tuesday.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 10 near mile post 107.

Troopers say a Wadena man was walking along the highway when he was struck by a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is still investigating.

