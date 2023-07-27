Judge rules on evidence during motion hearing in Lily Peters case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County Judge ruled Thursday about what evidence will be allowed in an upcoming hearing for a teen charged in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death.

Next month, a reverse waiver hearing will be held for the now 15-year-old boy to determine whether his case will be moved to juvenile court.

Thursday in Chippewa County Court, Judge Steven Gibbs approved a motion to seal autopsy photos and video related to the investigation. Judge Gibbs did not rule on another motion related to limiting the prosecution’s arguments, saying he will address issues as they come up at the hearing.

Lily Peters was reported missing on April 24, 2022. The following morning, her body was discovered in the woods close to her home.

The reverse waiver hearing is scheduled for the week of Aug. 7.

