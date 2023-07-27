Jonas Brothers coming to Grand Forks

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re a ‘Sucker’ for their music, you’ll love the newest concert announcement coming out of Grand Forks--The Jonas Brothers are headed to the valley.

The brothers will be performing at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

They’re also performing at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, Sept. 1 and then coming back to the gopher state for a show at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Verified Fan presales will start on Thursday, Aug. 3. If you would like to register as a Verified Fan you can click here. General tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. here.

