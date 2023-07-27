Four-vehicle crash in west-central MN sends several to hospital

NEAR BLOMKEST, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a four-vehicle crash in west-central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to the crash around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 on Hwy. 7 near the small town of Blomkest, in Kandiyohi County.

Authorities say an SUV was heading west on Hwy. 7 when two semis and a minivan were heading east and they all crashed.

The drivers of each of the semis were not hurt, but the three other people in the SUV and minivan were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol report does not specify how the multi-vehicle crash happened.

Blomkest is about 13 miles south of Willmar, MN.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.