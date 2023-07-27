Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety

Inflation is the number one cause of financial worry
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 50% of Americans are stressed out by their finances, according to a recent Bankrate study.

Danetha Doe, founder of the website Money & Mimosas, said to ease anxiety about finances, consider setting up weekly money dates.

These dates, Doe said, consist of five steps that will help you review your finances, goals and take a moment to celebrate what you’ve accomplished the week before.

Step One: Did I pay myself first this week? That could be shifting income into savings account or putting money into an investment account.

Step Two: Reflect on how much was spent the last week and where it went. Think about the spending pattern and any changes you might want or need to make.

Step Three: Reflect on investments. Review 401(k) plans or retirement accounts and any other investments, including small or home-based businesses.

Step Four: Look over debt plans and bills that need to be paid this week.

Step five: Pick one weekly accomplishment to celebrate. This celebration could be financially related or just wins in life.

Doe said having weekly money dates should eventually change people’s perspective about money and help them feel more empowered about their budget.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Acres Mall getting new store
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
Fargo woman arrested, accused of slapping her baby in the face several times and recording it
July 23 incident
UPDATE: FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Erin Brousseau
Fargo woman dies, Mapleton woman charged after golf cart crash

Latest News

File video of livestock
Livestock producers reminded of anthrax danger
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record