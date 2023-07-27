First Alert Weather Day: Warm, Muggy, A Few Storms

OVERNIGHT: Thunderstorms have strengthened and become strong/severe in northwestern MN as of 11:45pm. This is where the environment is more favorable to support storms capable of large hail 1″-2″ in diameter along with damaging wind gusts to 60 mph. Heavy rain and abundant lightning remain threats as well. These storms have been firing along an outflow boundary from earlier storms. The boundary acts like a firing mechanism for storms to form along. These thunderstorms are moving to the east at generally 40 mph.

Forecast models indicate these storms to continue to trek east over the next couple of hours into the early overnight hours.

It was a HOT and HUMID day across the region as anticipated! The heat and humidity today was like fuel for these storms tonight. High temperatures soared into the 90s for most, low triple digits in a couple of spots south. Even where highs were in the mid to upper 90s, the oppressive dewpoint values/humidity led to heat indices (feels-like temps) between 100-110 Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The high today (air temperature) in Fargo at Hector airport hit 98, while the Grand Forks airport had a high temp reading of 97. It hit 101 in places like Bismarck, Mobridge, Aberdeen, Sisseton, and a site in the Sheyenne Grasslands at a fire weather station 18 miles east of Lisbon.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday is still hot, but much cooler than the past 2 days. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s, and we will still be a little on the humid side as well. There is a chance for a few showers across the northern valley (mainly north of Highway 2) into the afternoon. By the end of the week, a cooldown brings temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. Conditions will still be humid with yet another chance of showers on Friday night. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throughout the days so remember to stay hydrated. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

