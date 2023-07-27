Community honors Officer Jake Wallin, more fundraisers planned

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Today, the Fargo-Moorhead community honored fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, with a celebration of life ceremony at Scheel’s Arena. Stirring speeches and touching tributes were given by Wallin’s friends and family, but not everyone at today’s event knew Officer Wallin on a personal level.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said, “I will celebrate Jake’s life for a long time, he will always be our hero.”

Wallin’s father, Jeff Wallin had words to share as well. He says, “As the outpouring of support and well wishes have been something well beyond anything we could have imagined.”

Wallin was known for being a generous and caring person and since he gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community, that reputation is sure to live on. Our community will always remember Wallin and will continue to show support to those who were impacted by the shooting that took Wallin’s life. There’s been a number of area individuals and businesses contributing funds, like Skooter’s Plumbing of Fargo.

Skooter Thompson says, “Give local support to our blue and back the blue.”

He’s joining with other local businesses Big Erv’s of Horace and Midwest Tree Service of Pelican Rapids to bring the region a night of musical talent while honoring our heroes who work tirelessly to protect us every minute, of every day.

The music event was initially planned as a private party, but then Thompson decided, “Let’s turn this into an event to honor Officer Wallin and the victims and those families, we thought what a great idea.”

You can support the victims of the shooting at the Cormorant Pub & Boathouse on Saturday, July 29. The hosts of the event will be taking free will donations and selling t-shirts to raise money for the Leadership Care Fund.

