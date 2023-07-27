Cooking with Cash Wa
Cass-Clay Creamery donates shelf-stable milk to Great Plains Food Bank

Representatives from Cass Clay Creamery, Hornbacher's and the Great Plains Food Bank gather for...
Representatives from Cass Clay Creamery, Hornbacher's and the Great Plains Food Bank gather for a group photo to celebration a donation of nearly 25,000 cartons of shelf-stable Giving Cow milk to the Great Plains Food Bank that will immediately be distribution to hungry children, seniors and families across N.D. and Clay County, Minn.(Great Plains Food Bank)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local dairy-brand Cass-Clay, in partnership with Hornbacher’s, is providing much-needed nourishment for families in North Dakota. The Great Plains Food Bank accepted 24,576 cartons of Giving Cow milk that will immediately be made available throughout its network of 200 partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens across North Dakota and Clay County, Minn., and through its programs and services.

The food bank says milk is one of the most requested, yet least donated, items at food pantries as too often these facilities lack sufficient refrigeration. The single-serve, eight-ounce cartons of 2% milk have a shelf life for up to a year. Typically, fresh milk only has a shelf life of about 20 days from processing. The Giving Cow milk cartons are specifically designed for food pantries and kids backpack programs to fight hunger and help feed families in need.

“Refrigeration is a challenge for so many community food pantries, as it’s difficult for them to keep fresh foods like milk and other dairy products on hand,” says Rachel Kyllo, a spokesperson for Country Fresh. “As a dairy company, we want to ensure that milk is available for those that need it, and our shelf-stable Giving Cow milk cartons offer a great solution.”

“Cass Clay and Hornbacher’s continue to be tremendous partners in the fight to end hunger and we cannot thank them enough for their support,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said. “Milk remains one of the most requested items we distribute, but creates challenges in distribution due to its short shelf-life. The fact that this product is shelf-stable and is so needed is a win-win for the Great Plains Food Bank and the hungry neighbors we serve.”

In North Dakota, one in six individuals do not have enough food to eat each day, including more than 47,000 children.

