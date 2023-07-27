BCA works to improve processes for sexual assault kit testing

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has reached a milestone in its ongoing efforts to provide forensic testing services in criminal sexual conduct cases. The BCA finished testing all kits submitted by local law enforcement agencies related to a 2015 inventory of untested sexual assault kits.

“The BCA continues to look for ways to provide improved processes for victim survivors, local law enforcement agencies and in our own laboratories so that we can best serve victim survivors and the agencies investigating the incidents,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said.

This work was part of the BCA’s larger, ongoing effort to create processes, programs and staffing models that best serve sexual assault victim survivors and the investigations.

Law enforcement agencies were asked in 2015 to account for all untested kits that existed at their agencies. The BCA then carried out a plan to test the kits. In all:

Sexual assault kits reported at local agencies in 2015: 3,482 (This does not include an additional 1,700 unsubmitted kits reported by Minneapolis Police Department in 2019, which are being tested separately.)

Sexual assault kits from 2015 inventory submitted to BCA for testing: 2,366

DNA profiles obtained from the kits that matched persons in the convicted offender DNA database: 357 (Approximately 130 of the hits involved persons not previously identified in a case.)

While the demand for forensic testing of evidence remains high, the BCA has redoubled its efforts to find process improvements, staffing adjustments and funding to increase kit-testing capacity. The BCA anticipates reaching a 90-day turnaround time on sexual assault kits sometime this fall.

The 2023 Legislature passed and Governor Tim Walz signed into law $8 million for BCA staff and equipment to further reduce turnaround times for all laboratory testing including DNA, latent print analysis and analysis of digital and multimedia evidence.

The BCA developed and deployed a new sexual assault kit tracking program that provides victim survivors with real-time, online access to information about the status of their sexual assault kit. The BCA deployed Track-Kit statewide one year ago with cooperation from local law enforcement agencies and medical facilities to increase accountability and transparency about kit collection, testing and status. The BCA is in the process of adding more details to Track-Kit about testing timelines to give victim survivors a better understanding of how long testing will take.

The BCA established a new, statewide process for storing restricted kits – those kits that victim survivors chose to not have tested. In the past, these kits were held at medical facilities or law enforcement agencies across Minnesota. Now they are all securely stored at the BCA. At any time, victim survivors can choose to convert restricted kits to unrestricted, enabling a testing process to begin. Since the BCA launched this process in 2021, medical facilities and law enforcement agencies have sent 1,348 restricted kits to the BCA for storage. Victim survivors can confirm the status of their restricted kit at any time in Track-Kit.

