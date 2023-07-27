Authorities searching for runaway teen in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Authorities say 14-year-old Zyanya Berlin was last seen in south Fargo Friday.

She’s 5′7″ and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black plants and a black, short sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 701.241.5800.

