Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Authorities searching for runaway teen in Cass County

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 701.241.5800.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Authorities say 14-year-old Zyanya Berlin was last seen in south Fargo Friday.

She’s 5′7″ and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black plants and a black, short sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 701.241.5800.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brousseau
Fargo woman dies, Mapleton woman charged after golf cart crash
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
West Acres Mall getting new store
July 23 incident
UPDATE: FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse and neglect charges

Latest News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Todd County, Minn.
Community members back the blue
Community honors Officer Jake Wallin, more fundraisers planned
Local Daycare's Artistic Support for Fargo Police
6:00PM Weather - July 26