32nd Avenue reconstruction in Fargo moves into Phase 4

FARGO, N.D. – The final phase of the 32nd Avenue South reconstruction project is now underway. Phase 4 requires the closure of 32nd Avenue South from the intersection of 28th Street to 32nd Street.

The intersection of 28th Street and 32nd Avenue South will be closed for 20 days at the start of this phase. After this initial closure, the intersection will reopen to northbound and southbound traffic only, while 32nd Avenue remains closed for construction between 25th Street and 32nd Street.

During the closure, the following detour routes will be in place:

Eastbound traffic on 32nd Avenue will be redirected at 32nd Street S to 35th Avenue S.

Westbound traffic on 32nd Avenue will be redirected at 25th Street S to 35th Avenue S.

Phase 4 of the 32nd Avenue South Reconstruction Project in Fargo. (City of Fargo)

While the existing closure of 32nd Avenue South from west of 25th Street to 28th Street remains in place, the 27th Street intersection opened to northbound and southbound traffic on Wednesday, July 26.

Access to all businesses within the closure area will be maintained, utilizing alternate access points. Businesses within the 32nd Avenue Center strip mall will be accessed through the Alerus parking lot. Drivers are asked to watch for signage. Pedestrian access will be preserved on at least one side of the street, ensuring the safety of pedestrians throughout the construction process.

Essentia Health will remain accessible at all times. Patients and visitors can access Essentia Health from 32nd Street traveling from the west and south, as well as from 28th Street traveling from the south.

The 32nd Avenue South reconstruction project, which began in mid-April 2023, remains on schedule and is expected to continue until 2025.

