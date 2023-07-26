Cooking with Cash Wa
West Acres Mall getting new store

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres Mall is excited to welcome Lush to its lineup of stores.

The mall announced the new store on Wednesday, July 26 in a social media post.

The mall describes Lush as a cosmetic company that offers innovative products using fresh, ethically sourced ingredients. Lush will be between Pretzelmaker and Orange Julius, just down the hall from the main doors.

Lush is expected to open sometime in the fall of 2023.

