Swing Fore Support: Suite Shots donating to Leadership Care Fund

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As a way to show their support and to back the blue, Suite Shots will be donating 50% of their game play proceeds to the Leadership Care Fund.

Suite Shots will be showing their ‘Swing Fore Support’ on Thursday, July 27, from 10 a.m., to 11 p.m.

The money going to the leadership care fund, help members of the Fargo Police Department through medical emergencies & life changing events.

