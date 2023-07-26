Police academy classmates remember fallen Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Wednesday’s Celebration of Life ceremony for fallen Officer Jake Wallin, we heard from classmates who went through the Fargo Police Department Academy Class IV.

On January 19, 2023, the Fargo Police Department welcomed ten new recruits to the force. Ian Kristan is one of the training officers for the academy and said Jake was a team player and clearly understood the mission.

”Jake understood that we are a team seeking to accomplish the same goal of serving and protecting our community. Jake’s action exemplify this understanding every day, every shift and every second,” Kristan said.

Tyler Hawes, who was shot in the line of duty on July 14, sent a message from his hospital bed as he continues to recover.

“Jake was a very reliable and loyal person and I could always count on the fact that he had my back. As a real man, you’re not supposed to have heroes, but Jake Wallin will forever be my hero,” Hawes said.

In hearing from all of the academy recruits, there is consensus that Jake was hardworking, dedicated, competitive, and a ray of positive energy within the department, which they will carry on in his honor.

