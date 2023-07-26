Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Jake Wallin’s training officer recalls time together on the force

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the Celebration of Life ceremony for fallen Officer Jake Wallin, the community got a chance to hear from Officer Zach Robinson, who was Wallin’s training officer and the man many are calling a hero who stopped the suspect at the scene of the deadly shooting on July 14.

Robinson says Wallin excelled in the academy, was eager to learn and open to suggestions in his training.

“He was doing a great job overall,” Robinson said. “I remember telling him... you’re doing fine, keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to pass.”

Robinson says Wallin was open to learning new ways of doing different tasks and was very receptive to being proficient in what he was doing. The training officer said he’s proud of Wallin and the way he reacted to the ambush on July 14.

“I was proud of him for the way he responded. After finding out how he was able to react... he was just a split second from trying to neutralize the threat, I’d just tell him good job.”

He also thanked Jake Wallin’s parents for raising a good son and thanked the Fargo community for the thoughts prayers and donations.

“It was very humbling to see the support from everybody. People that I don’t event know just checking in on me, co-workers, the department, everybody checking in on each other, just to be sure that we all get through this together.”

Click here to support Officers Robinson, Hawes and Dotas, their families and the Fargo Police Department, or to offer condolences to the Wallin family.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brousseau
Fargo woman dies, Mapleton woman charged after golf cart crash
July 23 incident
UPDATE: FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
West Acres Mall getting new store
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse and neglect charges

Latest News

Jake Wallin’s training officer recalls time together on the force
Jake Wallin’s training officer recalls time together on the force - July 26
Fargo woman arrested, accused of slapping her baby in the face several times and recording it
4:00PM News July 26 - Part 1
4:00PM News July 26 - Part 3