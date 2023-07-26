Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brousseau
Fargo woman dies, Mapleton woman charged after golf cart crash
July 23 incident
UPDATE: FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Details for Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse and neglect charges
Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made false statements about Georgia election workers
A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Man survives going over Cumberland Falls in kayak
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show