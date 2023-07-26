Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Hoeven, Cramer honor Officer Jake Wallin on Senate Floor

Hoeven honors Officer Wallin
Hoeven honors Officer Wallin(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer paid tribute to Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, who was killed in the line of duty on July 14. The senators’ remarks, which become part of the Senate record, honored Officer Wallin’s years of public service, including in the Minnesota National Guard and as a member of the Fargo Police Department.

“Officer Wallin was only 23 years old, but had already lived a life of tremendous service. From defending our nation abroad to protecting us here at home, he demonstrated the quality of his character as well as a dedication to his community and fellow Americans,” said Hoeven.

“While we are slowly learning the details of this senseless and tragic day, we know Officer Wallin is a hero who died serving his community. Heroes like Jake bravely respond to the call and serve without hesitating, without knowing what might be around the corner or the end of the parking lot,” said Cramer.

Due to Senate debate on the National Defense Authorization Act, the senators are unable to pay their respects to Officer Wallin at Wednesday’s event in Fargo.

Click here for Senator Hoeven’s remarks and here for Senator Cramer’s remarks.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fire at Grand Forks restaurant and bar caused by electrical malfunction
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City
Assault in downtown Fargo
One hurt, another facing charges after stabbing in downtown Fargo
Several buildings damaged at the Timbercreek Apartment complex.
Several apartment garages damaged in apparent crash
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

Attorney General Drew Wrigley
North Dakota Attorney General sparks conversations surrounding “Guardian Reports”
July 23 incident
FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Shawnee Krall hearing
GSI charge dismissed, defendant drops request in Minot murder case
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse and neglect charges