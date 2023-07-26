FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding the two individuals in this picture.

Many of you have been sending us a video circulating around social media, where these two are shown in it. It’s from July 23 outside the bar Old Broadway in Downtown Fargo.

Fargo Police are looking for them to get a victim statement.

