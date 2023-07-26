Cooking with Cash Wa
FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement

July 23 incident
July 23 incident(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding the two individuals in this picture.

Many of you have been sending us a video circulating around social media, where these two are shown in it. It’s from July 23 outside the bar Old Broadway in Downtown Fargo.

Fargo Police are looking for them to get a victim statement.

