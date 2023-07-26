First Alert Weather Days: Today & Wednesday

TONIGHT:

OVERNIGHT - DAYBREAK : As of 1am, storms continue to be strong/severe in far northwestern MN. The main threat is considerable damaging wind gusts to 70+ MPH. Heavy rain and abundant lightning is a threat as well. These storms have been tracking from Polk/Red Lake counties to the southeast at about 40 mph. Over the next couple of hours, these storms are anticipated to lose some of their strength as they move into west-central Minnesota. If you are in the path of these storms, seek shelter in a sturdy structure!

These storms have a history of very strong gusts. At midnight, a wind gust of 63 MPH was recorded at the NDAWN site 6 miles southwest of Warren, MN (Polk county). Also in Polk county at Mallory, MN (along highway 2 east of East Grand Forks) there was a recorded wind gust from a DOT site of 75 MPH. These storms have a history of very strong gusts.

A severe thunderstorm in Grant county, MN is tracking to the east into Douglas county, just passing south of Alexandria. This storm will be exiting our viewing area within the next hour or so. Law enforcement 3 miles south of Hoffman, MN reported ping-pong ball sized hail as this storm passed through at around 1:15AM

By daybreak, most of the storms will have exited to the southeast or fallen apart in the process. It will remain warm and quite muggy overnight with the possibility of patchy fog by daybreak. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY .: The peak of the heat here in the Valley arrives Wednesday, so we have declared Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. High temperatures will be in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley. It will be humid as well as dewpoint once again return to the 60s and low 70s. Heat indices (feels-like temps) in the triple digits

There is a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday as well. At this time, wind and hail look to be the primary threats if storms are able to develop.

THIS WEEKEND: By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We maintain the seasonable conditions in the mid to low 80s to start off the first week of August with a chance of a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.