First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat, Late Storms

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The peak of the heat is here! Temperatures this afternoon are already in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley. Some counties in the Southern Valley have Heat Advisories as the heat indices (feels-like temps) are already in the triple digits.

There is a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms today as well. Best bet will be for storms to form later this evening and continue to be possible overnight. At this time, wind and hail look to be the primary threats if storms are able to develop.

Other than the showers, we will have a chance of the temperatures dipping only into the low 70s and upper 60s with the humidity persisting well as dewpoint once again.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: By the end of the week, we will see a “slight” cooldown into the low 80s. Conditions will still be humid and muggy with yet another chance of showers on Friday night. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throoughout the days so remember to stay hydratede. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

