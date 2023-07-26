Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat, Late Storms

Hot and humid with risk of severe storms
By Shelby Ebertowski
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT:

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The peak of the heat is here! Temperatures this afternoon are already in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley. Some counties in the Southern Valley have Heat Advisories as the heat indices (feels-like temps) are already in the triple digits.

There is a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms today as well. Best bet will be for storms to form later this evening and continue to be possible overnight. At this time, wind and hail look to be the primary threats if storms are able to develop.

Other than the showers, we will have a chance of the temperatures dipping only into the low 70s and upper 60s with the humidity persisting well as dewpoint once again.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: By the end of the week, we will see a “slight” cooldown into the low 80s. Conditions will still be humid and muggy with yet another chance of showers on Friday night. We will continue to track these through the VNL Weather app and will update you on any changes.

THIS WEEKEND: For your weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns next week as we start off the First Week of August with temperatures are starting off in the low 90s. It will continue to be humid and muggy throoughout the days so remember to stay hydratede. After the heat, we cool back down into the 80s with a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brousseau
Fargo woman dies, Mapleton woman charged after golf cart crash
July 23 incident
UPDATE: FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
West Acres Mall getting new store
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse and neglect charges

Latest News

Valley Today Weather – July 26
10:00 PM Weather July 25
6:00 PM Weather July 25
5:00 PM Weather July 25