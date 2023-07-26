Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat & Humidity

Hot and humid with risk of severe storms
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYBREAK: Storms are moving on this morning, and now our attention turns to the heat. It will remain warm and quite muggy this morning with patchy fog in parts of eastern ND. Temperatures are in the 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.: The peak of the heat here in the Valley arrives Wednesday, so we have declared Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. High temperatures will be in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley. It will be humid as well as dewpoint once again return to the 60s and low 70s. Heat indices (feels-like temps) in the triple digits

There is a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday as well. At this time, wind and hail look to be the primary threats if storms are able to develop.

THIS WEEKEND: By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We maintain the seasonable conditions in the mid to low 80s to start off the first week of August with a chance of a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Brousseau
Fargo woman dies, Mapleton woman charged after golf cart crash
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Details for Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event
July 23 incident
UPDATE: FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse and neglect charges
Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

Latest News

First Alert StormTeam Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday
10:00 PM Weather July 25
6:00 PM Weather July 25
5:00 PM Weather July 25