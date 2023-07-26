First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat & Humidity

DAYBREAK : Storms are moving on this morning, and now our attention turns to the heat. It will remain warm and quite muggy this morning with patchy fog in parts of eastern ND. Temperatures are in the 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY .: The peak of the heat here in the Valley arrives Wednesday, so we have declared Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. High temperatures will be in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley. It will be humid as well as dewpoint once again return to the 60s and low 70s. Heat indices (feels-like temps) in the triple digits

There is a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday as well. At this time, wind and hail look to be the primary threats if storms are able to develop.

THIS WEEKEND: By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We maintain the seasonable conditions in the mid to low 80s to start off the first week of August with a chance of a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.