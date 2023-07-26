Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo woman arrested, accused of slapping her baby in the face several times and recording it

Macy Bellecourt was arrested Tuesday, July 25, on child abuse and drug-related charges.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing charges, accused of slapping her baby in the face several times and recording it.

Macy Bellecourt was arrested Tuesday, July 25, on child abuse and drug-related charges. She faces 10 years in prison for the felony charge.

According to court documents, police began investigating after a man called and said Bellecourt sent him videos of her slapping the baby in the face. Documents say the man was able to show the videos to police.

The man claimed Bellecourt did this because she was mad that he was on a boat with other women the previous day. According to court papers, Bellecourt also sent a text to the man, threatening to slap the child.

Bellecourt admitted to sending the threats and later to hitting the child in a fit of rage.

Documents say officers also found marijuana and paraphernalia in the apartment. Used baby diapers were lying around the bedroom where Bellecourt and the baby sleep.

The child was taken by Cass County family services, according to court papers.

Bellecourt is expected back in court Thursday.

