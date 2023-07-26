Apartment building damaged by smoke from small fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People rushed out of their homes as fire alarms went off in the middle of the night at a West Fargo apartment building.

Crews were called to the building in the 800 block of 36th Ave. E. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Officials say someone started cooking and left it for a while, starting a small fire on the second floor.

Heavy smoke filled the halls and a toddler was checked out for smoke inhalation, and EMS determined the child is ok.

The fire was quickly put out and the apartment building has some smoke damage, although a damage estimate is not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.