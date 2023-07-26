Cooking with Cash Wa
Apartment building damaged by smoke from small fire

Crews rush to the apartment fire in West Fargo.
Crews rush to the apartment fire in West Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People rushed out of their homes as fire alarms went off in the middle of the night at a West Fargo apartment building.

Crews were called to the building in the 800 block of 36th Ave. E. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Officials say someone started cooking and left it for a while, starting a small fire on the second floor.

Heavy smoke filled the halls and a toddler was checked out for smoke inhalation, and EMS determined the child is ok.

The fire was quickly put out and the apartment building has some smoke damage, although a damage estimate is not yet available.

