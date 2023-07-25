West Fargo School Board approves final details for September special election

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hours for voters and locations of two polling places will be changing for the West Fargo Public Schools special election in September.

The school board voted to approve the details at their meeting on Monday, July 24. Under North Dakota Century Code, two resolutions had to be adopted at least 60 days prior to the special election on September 26, 2023. The resolutions are just slightly different from what was approved in May.

Polling places will be closed at 7:00 p.m. instead of 8:00 p.m., which is a change from the 2018 special election. Two polling locations also needed to be adjusted due to cost and availability. There was no available community space in the city of Horace, so Cass County was able to secure the use of the Horace Lutheran Church along County Road 17 as an alternative with comparable access and parking.

The school board also said the Scheels Arena was much more expensive than it was five years ago, leading the County to recommend the use of the Rustad Recreation Center. They say this site is in close proximity to the previously used Scheels Arena site to ensure a consistent approach with the 2018 special election and equitable voter access.

The board also voted to authorize the district to contract with Cass County for the administration of the district’s special election up to, but not to exceeding, $50,000.

Among other things, the special election would include a new elementary school and an expansion of South Elementary, Heritage Middle School and Horace High. Under the proposed modeling, $133.4 million in bonds over a three-year period would result in a mill increase ranging from two to nearly 14 over the payback period of the debt service.

