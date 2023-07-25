Tickets for SD rally featuring Donald Trump to go on sale

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally in September.

Donald Trump is set to headline the event.

“Our Monumental Leaders rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President Donald Trump,” said Chairman Wiik. “President Trump accomplished so much for our country during his time in office. As the leading presidential candidate, he can inspire our Republican Party to even greater heights.”

The rally will take place at The Monument in Rapid City on September 8.

Tickets will be available starting July 26 at 10 a.m. MT.

Visit SDGOP.com or The Monument to purchase tickets.

