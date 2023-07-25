Cooking with Cash Wa
Sweet support for heroes in blue

Heroes Compass partners with Sandy's Donuts to support Fargo Police.
Heroes Compass partners with Sandy's Donuts to support Fargo Police.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The nonprofit Heroes Compass is partnering with Sandy’s Donuts in supporting the Fargo Police Department. At all locations in Fargo and West Fargo, they are making a limited edition thin blue line donut.

Heroes Compass says the donuts were in high demand and they sold out on Tuesday. On Wednesday, you are asked to pre-order if you are interested in a blue line donut.

A free-will donation will also get you a blue porch light from Heroes Compass, while supplies last. Valley News Live is told more than $5,000 was raised on Tuesday alone. All proceeds of the blue line donuts and blue lights go to the officers impacted by the July 14 shooting, which killed officer Jake Wallin and critically injured Officer Andrew Dotas, officer Tyler Hawes, and civilian Karlee Koswick.

To pre-order blue line donuts on Wednesday, call the West Fargo Sandy’s Donuts at 701-281-0430, the 45th Street location at 701-532-3280, or the downtown location at 701-478-1155.

Learn More about Heroes Compass here.

