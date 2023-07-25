Cooking with Cash Wa
Report: Gov. Burgum qualifies for 1st GOP debate

Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign(KFYR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum can go to the first republican presidential debate.

Politico is reporting the governor has met the polling and donation qualifications to appear on the stage. For a candidate to be invited to the GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they need to have 40,000 individual donors and register at least one percent in several national polls.

Gov. Burgum crossed the 40,000 donor threshold in the middle of July and just recently polled one percent in a Morning Consult poll, along with six percent at a University of New Hampshire poll and three percent in a Fox Business poll, according to Politico.

Six other candidates also hit the requirements for the first debate including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Gov. Nikki Haley, former Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Burgum offered a unique fundraising promotion, giving people who donated at least $1 a $20 gift card.

