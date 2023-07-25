Cooking with Cash Wa
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house

FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022....
FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022. Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home, and will perform 50 hours of community service, authorities said Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) – Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” and “King of Staten Island” actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York City Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Davidson was seven years old when his father, Scott, a New York firefighter, died responding to the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and was put in an 18-month diversion that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, an order to obey all laws and restitution that was not specified.

When Davidson was charged on June 16, prosecutors called the March 4 crash a “serious collision.” No one was reported injured.

Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock in May, and he stars in the forthcoming film “Dumb Money.”

