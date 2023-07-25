MN deputy’s squad car starts on fire after rear-end crash

NEAR BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are hurt after a multi-car rear-end crash that set a deputy’s squad car on fire.

Authorities say on Monday, July 24 around 2 p.m. they were called to the crash along State Hwy. 371 near Barbeau Rd.

Officials say two cars were stopped in the left lane when the deputy, 42-year-old Matthew Jorgens from Nisswa, came up from behind and rear-ended one vehicle, pushing it into the next.

During the crash, the Crow Wing County deputy’s squad car started on fire and is considered a total loss. Jorgens had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Three people were in the other two cars involved and were all taken to the hospital for minor injuries as well.

The Minnesota State Patrol is now investigating.

