Learning to protect yourself with self-defense training

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There have been several social media posts of women in the FM area stating they were approached by suspicious individuals.

Not only are these kinds of encounters possibly scary, but many may question whether or not they would be able to protect themselves in the event of an attack.

Self-defense experts say some important things to keep in mind always staying vigilant including knowing and assessing your surroundings. Also, don’t stay glued to your phone if you are alone.

You can even take self-defense training to learn a few techniques to get yourself out of a tough situation if you are ever attacked.

“We train for our jobs. We train for school. We prep our food or whatever it may or may not be. When in life do we prep for life,” said Mariah Prussia, the owner of MPX Fitness. “Times have changed so you have to make sure that you are learning and educating yourself on what tools you need to prepare you for life.”

MPX Fitness will be hosting a self-defense training class on July 30 at Rogue Boxing & Fitness located at 3324 39th Street S in Fargo.

For information about Mariah Prussia, MPX Fitness and the self-defense training click here.

