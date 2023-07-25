Leadership Care Fund offers assistance and financial relief for officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the wake of the tragic events that unfolded in Fargo on July 14, numerous individuals have expressed desire to help those affected. However, uncertainty about the most effective means of offering assistance has been a common dilemma.

In response, The Fargo Police Department recommends a promising in house initiative that aims to make the process of aiding those in need a much simpler process.

Sam Bollman, the director of the Leadership Care Fund, says he aims for the fund to be an aid to tough situations.

“My hope is that it’s a huge relief.” Bollman said. " I think it’s a huge weight off their shoulders”

Police Chief David Zibolski explained that the initiative runs and functions as a 501c3, thereby allowing them to accept contributions for officers who require assistance.

“It’s really provided them the opportunity as a 501c3, to take money in for the officers, so that’s one area in which folks who wish to contribute can donate.” Zibolski said.

The Leadership Care Fund stands apart from popular fundraising platforms like “GoFundMe” as it refrains from deducting any taxes or fees from donors.

“GoFundMe takes about 3 percent of all the donations,” Bollman said. " With the Leadership Care Fund, we don’t take anything. Our goal is to kind of funnel everything into one pot if you will and then individually meet with those families who are affected and find out what their needs are.”

The core purpose of the Leadership Care Fund is to provide peace of mind and relief to the affected individuals and their families. During tough situations, the fund hopes to act as a reliable source of assistance.

“I think it’s a huge weight off their shoulders. Or that’s what we’re trying to have it be.” Bollman said. “We don’t want our members to worry about money.”

Those interested in donating to the leadership care fund can do so Here

